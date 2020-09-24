AorTech International (LON:AOR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.42

AorTech International plc (LON:AOR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.42 and traded as high as $131.00. AorTech International shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 13,902 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AorTech International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of $21.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.84.

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

