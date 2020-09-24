Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Trading Up 5.3%

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 121,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 77,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Apex Global Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Apex Global Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Apex Global Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEX)

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Global Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Global Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.