Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Shares Down 16.7%

Apex Resources Inc (CVE:APX)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 106,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 52,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $926,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Apex Resources Company Profile (CVE:APX)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper. It holds interests in the Kena property covering an area of 8,173 hectares located near the community of Ymir in southeastern British Columbia; and the Golden Triangle property located in British Columbia.

