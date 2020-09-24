AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $139.50 Average PT from Analysts

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.10. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $2,498,186.70. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $397,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $397,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,512 shares of company stock worth $16,332,373. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $855,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

