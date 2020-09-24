AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $139.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. William Blair lowered AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

NASDAQ APPF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.97. 2,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,430. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $180.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.06 and a beta of 1.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 14,510 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $2,498,186.70. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $79,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,512 shares of company stock worth $16,332,373. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 54.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

