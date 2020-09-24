Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Trading 5.2% Higher

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) shares traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.25. 1,470,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 358,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,009,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Security LLC boosted its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 14,253,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after buying an additional 5,177,159 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 88,745 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

