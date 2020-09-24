Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives $16.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. 56,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $285.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.73. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

