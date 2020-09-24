Aragon Price Hits $3.35 on Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00031196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $111.19 million and $22.39 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

