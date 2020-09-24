Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 243,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 231,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $27.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

