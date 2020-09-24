Arcblock (ABT) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.20 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00041141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00227169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.01477422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00202808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DragonEX, OKEx, DDEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bibox, CoinBene, LBank, BitMart, Gate.io, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

