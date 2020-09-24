Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.41. The company had a trading volume of 274,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,811,000 after buying an additional 5,786,712 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $151,675,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $74,810,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 970,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after buying an additional 631,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13,135.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 393,413 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

