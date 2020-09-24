Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.72

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $10.02. Atento shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 13,292 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATTO shares. ValuEngine raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $314.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.10 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atento SA will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its stake in Atento by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Atento in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

About Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

