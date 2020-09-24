Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.72

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $10.02. Atento shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 13,292 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATTO shares. ValuEngine raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its stake in Atento by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Atento in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.
About Atento (NYSE:ATTO)
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.
