AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at $912,270.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. 297,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.71.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.