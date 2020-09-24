AT&T (NYSE:T) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about AT&T (NYSE:T) has been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AT&T’s analysis:

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE T traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.04. 33,028,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,373,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.