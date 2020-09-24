Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report $5.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Audioeye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.40 million. Audioeye posted sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Audioeye will report full-year sales of $20.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.64 million to $20.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Audioeye.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 639.89% and a negative net margin of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $150,079.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $532,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Audioeye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Audioeye by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Audioeye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Audioeye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Audioeye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEYE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.26. 2,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Audioeye has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

