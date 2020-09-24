Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) PT Lowered to $12.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target dropped by CIBC from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Shares of ACB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 710,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The company has a market cap of $845.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 54.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,224,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618,356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 694.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,803 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,502,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

