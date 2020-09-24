Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) PT Lowered to $12.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target dropped by CIBC from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.01% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.
Shares of ACB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 710,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The company has a market cap of $845.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
