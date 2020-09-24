Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $29.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $596.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

