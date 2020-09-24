Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACB. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $29.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.53.
Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $596.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
