Auroracoin Price Tops $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. Auroracoin has a market cap of $911,873.68 and approximately $2.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,615.52 or 0.99523471 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000416 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00167114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

