Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Receives $5.25 Average PT from Analysts

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Autoweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.15 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Autoweb stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. 13,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,979. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.35. Autoweb has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoweb will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

