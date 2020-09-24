Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases £20,560 in Stock

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Bruce Thompson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,112 ($53.73) per share, for a total transaction of £20,560 ($26,865.28).

Shares of LON AVON opened at GBX 4,220 ($55.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,753.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,124.30. Avon Rubber plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,606 ($20.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,355 ($56.91). The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 101.69.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Avon Rubber from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,435 ($31.82) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.