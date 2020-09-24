Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $726.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.