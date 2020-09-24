Banano Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Banano has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $15,218.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00227107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00093057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.15 or 0.01473022 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,492,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,474,303 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.