Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Receives $29.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.06.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. 2,971,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,685,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 118,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $3,486,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

