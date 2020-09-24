Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bankia presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BNKXF remained flat at $$1.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. Bankia has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

