Barclays Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €30.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.03 ($34.16).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

DRI opened at €19.07 ($22.44) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.21. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €32.88 ($38.68).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.