Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($34.00) target price on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.57 ($46.55).

ETR UTDI opened at €32.95 ($38.76) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Internet has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

