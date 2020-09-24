Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $169.72

Shares of Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.72 and traded as high as $171.14. Bbgi Sicav shares last traded at $168.40, with a volume of 688,066 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 169.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a GBX 3.59 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Bbgi Sicav’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Bbgi Sicav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

