Beacon Price Down 25.3% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $6,032.27 and approximately $6.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00448214 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012460 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006998 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001636 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.