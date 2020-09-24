Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 761,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,243. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

