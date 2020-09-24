Beaxy Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,845.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Beaxy has a market cap of $655,173.76 and $5,845.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 38.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.41 or 0.04497220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

BXY is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,076,563 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.