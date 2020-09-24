Beer Money (BEER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $178,128.47

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $178,128.47 and $4,195.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 62% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.33 or 0.04476480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

