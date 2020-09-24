Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Down 2% This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $7.50 and $50.98. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $381,686.44 and $34,170.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00055408 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $51.55, $10.39, $18.94, $20.33, $24.68 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

