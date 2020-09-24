BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.70

BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 69885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $175.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.84.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other BELLUS Health news, Director Pierre Larochelle acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$206,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,708.75. Also, Director Francesco Bellini acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,058.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 397,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,518,830.86.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

