Berenberg Bank Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €49.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.94) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.03 ($34.16).

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €19.07 ($22.44) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1-year high of €32.88 ($38.68). The company’s fifty day moving average is €23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.89.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

