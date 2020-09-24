Berenberg Bank Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €64.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($34.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.57 ($46.55).

ETR UTDI opened at €32.95 ($38.76) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. United Internet has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

