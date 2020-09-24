Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Trading Up 5.2%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s share price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 744,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 470,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $461.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

