Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will report $10.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.13 billion and the lowest is $10.43 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $9.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $45.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.37 billion to $46.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $46.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.34 billion to $47.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.48.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,512 shares of company stock valued at $73,733,825 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,875 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Best Buy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 920,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $52,477,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

