BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BBL traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $44.19. 149,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,894. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.