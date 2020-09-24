Billington (LON:BILN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Billington (LON:BILN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON BILN opened at GBX 307 ($4.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 311.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Billington has a 1-year low of GBX 231 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a market cap of $39.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.
About Billington
Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.