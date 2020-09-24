Billington (LON:BILN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Billington (LON:BILN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON BILN opened at GBX 307 ($4.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 311.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Billington has a 1-year low of GBX 231 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a market cap of $39.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

Get Billington alerts:

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.