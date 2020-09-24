Billington (LON:BILN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Billington (LON:BILN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

BILN stock opened at GBX 307 ($4.01) on Thursday. Billington has a 1-year low of GBX 231 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 311.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

