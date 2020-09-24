Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Market Capitalization Achieves $892,426.17

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $892,426.17 and $1,202.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.26 or 0.04503008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033975 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002107 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

