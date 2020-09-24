Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading 88.1% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00041715 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,618.77 or 0.99591571 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00636478 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.71 or 0.01300978 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005386 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00108905 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

