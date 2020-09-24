Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.11 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $510,291.71 and approximately $3,674.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00508133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00072345 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055444 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000883 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

