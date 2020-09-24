Bitrue Coin (BTR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $626,531.00

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $626,531.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.79 or 0.04470079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009384 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00058467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 884,555,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,667,152 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.