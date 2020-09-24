BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.37

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $12.06. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 14,100 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter worth $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 40.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 40.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 63.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 79,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

