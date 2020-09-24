BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.37

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $12.06. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 14,100 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
Featured Story: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.