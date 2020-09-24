Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.93 Million

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will post sales of $222.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.40 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $233.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $803.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.20 million to $819.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.00 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of BE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 143,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,141. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $19.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.23.

In related news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $33,661.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,774.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $110,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,016,010 shares of company stock worth $15,651,347 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 288,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 366,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

