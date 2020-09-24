BMO Capital Markets Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $6.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGF Management from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF remained flat at $$3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467. AGF Management has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.