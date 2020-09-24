BMO Capital Markets Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$6.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AGF Management stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.77. The company had a trading volume of 250,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,065. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$7.26. The firm has a market cap of $424.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.56.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 23,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$116,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,227,135. Also, Director Blake Charles Goldring acquired 235,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,198,693.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 516,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,633,473.77.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

