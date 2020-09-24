Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.93

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and traded as low as $21.00. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 2,914 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOWFF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $84.27 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

