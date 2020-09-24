Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) Insider Mark Jorge Britto Sells 433,704 Shares

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) insider Mark Jorge Britto sold 433,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £390,333.60 ($510,039.98).

BOKU opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.53. The firm has a market cap of $251.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.00. Boku Inc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

Get Boku alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.